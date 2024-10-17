io.net (IO) Price Reaches $1.86 on Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, io.net has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One io.net token can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $176.96 million and approximately $52.16 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00252355 BTC.

About io.net

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.84980483 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $58,607,944.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

