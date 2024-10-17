iomart Group (LON:IOM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 37092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.97. The company has a market cap of £103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

