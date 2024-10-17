iomart Group (LON:IOM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 37092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.14).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOM
iomart Group Stock Performance
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.