IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 5,536,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,968,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Specifically, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $98,184.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 648,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,953.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in IonQ by 49.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in IonQ by 47.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

