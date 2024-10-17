IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 2,654 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

