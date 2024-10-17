IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 2,546 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Shares of XYL opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

