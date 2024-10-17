IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,070.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 191,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WTS opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

