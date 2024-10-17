IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $2.66 Million in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.07% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,461.00 and a beta of 1.21. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 14,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

