IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 176 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average is $171.64. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

