IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
IQ Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.
About IQ Real Return ETF
CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.
