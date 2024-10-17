Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $537.14. The company had a trading volume of 550,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,562. The stock has a market cap of $486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.17 and a 200-day moving average of $497.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

