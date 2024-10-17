Ironwood Financial llc Buys 3,254 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,405. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

