Ironwood Financial llc Has $648,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 83,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.24. 157,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.