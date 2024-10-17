Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.11. 493,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

