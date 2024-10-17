Ironwood Financial llc Makes New $89,000 Investment in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 170,405 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 82,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

