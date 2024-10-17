Ironwood Financial llc Sells 76 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $611.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,720. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.85.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.