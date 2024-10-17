iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 303,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 89,501 shares.The stock last traded at $38.30 and had previously closed at $38.37.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $625.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

