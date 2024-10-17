iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

