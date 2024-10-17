iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $587.18. 258,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,982. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.89. The company has a market cap of $506.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.