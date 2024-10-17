iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $587.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,812. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.36. The firm has a market cap of $506.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

