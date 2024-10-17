iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 86477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.