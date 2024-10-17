iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

