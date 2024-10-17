iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.5% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 882,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

