iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.94 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

