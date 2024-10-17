iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.94 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

