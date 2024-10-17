iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

