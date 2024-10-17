iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lessened by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,772. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $128.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.