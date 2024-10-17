iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after acquiring an additional 707,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,807,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

