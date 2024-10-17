iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

