iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,238 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 4.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.95% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $89,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $31.83.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

