iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,287,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.54 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

