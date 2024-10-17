iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.53 and last traded at $83.53, with a volume of 3281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.38.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

