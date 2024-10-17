iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 821,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

