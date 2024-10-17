iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,909 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 275,766 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.