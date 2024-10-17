iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.76. 12,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 73,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

