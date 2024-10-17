iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 372,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 291,558 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $34.56.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

