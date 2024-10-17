iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 76727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $705.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.