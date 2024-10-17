iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after purchasing an additional 631,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $225.62. 9,179,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,581,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

