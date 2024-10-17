iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.51 and last traded at $142.97, with a volume of 1456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.