iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.51 and last traded at $142.97, with a volume of 1456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.56.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000.
About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.