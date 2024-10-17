iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

