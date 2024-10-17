iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,596,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $24,955,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,611,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

