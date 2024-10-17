iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Cut by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $26,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 239.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

