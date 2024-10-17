iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Cut by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.23. 5,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

