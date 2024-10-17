iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $19,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITA opened at $154.69 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

