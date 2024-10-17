iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.06 and last traded at $109.83, with a volume of 4153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.14.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.