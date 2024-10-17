ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

NYSE:ITT opened at $150.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 5.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

