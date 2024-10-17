J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.1 %

JBHT stock opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.78. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.78.

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.