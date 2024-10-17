Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $514.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $515.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

