Jeffrey Dossett Sells 488 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $116,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,524.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 577 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $120,708.40.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $233.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -667.51 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 75.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

