Jet Protocol (JET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.90

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $169,939.48 and approximately $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,885.73 or 1.00075397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009998 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

