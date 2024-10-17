Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $169,956.19 and $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

